UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Gathering Info For Other States Should Be Labeled As Foreign Agents - Upper House

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russians Gathering Info for Other States Should Be Labeled as Foreign Agents - Upper House

The Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection proposes labeling individuals who gather information for foreign structures as foreign agents, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection proposes labeling individuals who gather information for foreign structures as foreign agents, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We suggest that a legal opportunity should exist to label as foreign agents individuals who engage in gathering political information and other kinds of information on the Russian territory for foreign structures," Klimov said.

According to the senior lawmaker, if citizens engage in such activities, "they should sign on with the Justice Ministry and register their activities" and also report their income in declarations.

This is a reciprocal measure that repeats provisions of the US legislation, Klimov noted.

"Another bloc [of proposals] is related to regulation of educational activities, when different foreign emissaries engage in political education, campaigning and propaganda here. These political activities should be codified," Klimov went on to say.

It may be difficult to provide a legal description, but "it still makes sense to raise the issue," the lawmaker noted, stressing that it was too early to discuss any sanctions.

Related Topics

Education Russia Chamber May

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports five deaths and 7, 388 new cases ..

9 minutes ago

Angry mob chops-off arm, nose of fleeing dacoits a ..

3 seconds ago

Japan's Largest Airlines Resume Part of Flights to ..

5 seconds ago

Russian Upper House Says Political NGOs Should Be ..

7 seconds ago

No locust in KP, Sindh and Punjab

11 seconds ago

Four teachers test positive for Covid-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.