Russians Who Were Detained In South Sudan Plan To Leave Country On Friday - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russians Who Were Detained in South Sudan Plan to Leave Country on Friday - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Russian nationals who were detained in South Sudan yesterday plan to leave for Moscow on Friday, they are currently staying in South Sudan's capital of Juba, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in South Sudan and Uganda told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, popular Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he was detained in the African country, alongside his wife; political activist Pyotr Verzilov; and two more Russians. The South Sudanese military had concerns regarding a drone remote control that they found in the travelers' bags. Several hours after Varlamov's announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the travelers were released.

"This morning, they flew from Kapoeta to Juba. They are currently in the capital. They plan to return to Moscow already tomorrow. They are dong fine," the embassy spokesperson said, adding that the Russian nationals had not filed any complaints.

More Stories From World

