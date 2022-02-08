Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Tuesday that it had started testing its state-of-the-art Volk-18 interceptor drone in real conditions in the airport of Samara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Tuesday that it had started testing its state-of-the-art Volk-18 interceptor drone in real conditions in the airport of Samara.

"On February 7, 2022, tests of the ROSC-1 complex, equipped with the Volk-18 drone hunter, began at Kurumoch Airport (in Samara) in real operating conditions," the company told reporters.