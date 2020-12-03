UrduPoint.com
Russia's Antonov Says Uncertain If Moscow, Washington To Succeed In Improving Arms Control

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:40 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that it remains unclear whether Moscow and Washington will succeed in improving the arms control situation, despite Russian efforts to extend the last remaining arms control pact between the two countries.

"Despite Russia's recent new initiatives, today there is no certainty that we will succeed in improving the situation," Antonov said during a virtual discussion at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

