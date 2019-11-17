UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Arms Exports To Middle East Over $2Bln Annually - Military Cooperation Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Russia's Arms Exports to Middle East Over $2Bln Annually - Military Cooperation Agency

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia annually exports over $2 billion worth of arms to the middle East, which is about 10-20 percent of the country's total arms exports, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Over the past five years annual arms export to [the Middle East] has been over $2 billion and comprises about 10-20 percent of [Russia's] arms exports, Shugaev said at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

He added that Russia's total military equipment exports to the region also compromised about 10-20 percent.

Currently, Russia's overall military exports are worth about $50 billion.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Dubai Middle East Sunday 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.