Russia's Arms Exports To Middle East Over $2Bln Annually - Military Cooperation Agency
DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia annually exports over $2 billion worth of arms to the middle East, which is about 10-20 percent of the country's total arms exports, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Over the past five years annual arms export to [the Middle East] has been over $2 billion and comprises about 10-20 percent of [Russia's] arms exports, Shugaev said at the Dubai Airshow 2019.
He added that Russia's total military equipment exports to the region also compromised about 10-20 percent.
Currently, Russia's overall military exports are worth about $50 billion.