Russia's Bogdanov Meets With Ambassador Of Yemen, Saudi Arabia - Moscow

Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:44 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday discussed the situation in Yemen with the country's ambassador to Russia, Salem Wahishi, as well as Saudi Arabian Ambassador Abdulrahman Ahmed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"They had an in-depth exchange of opinions in the key aspects of the Yemeni issue, focusing on the tasks related to a speedy cessation of hostilities and establishing inclusive negotiations in the Republic of Yemen. In light of the recent rocket attack by the Houthis on the airport in the Saudi city of Abha, Russia's principled stance in the need for rigorous implementation of the provisions of international humanitarian law by all sides of the Yemeni conflict, as well as the unacceptability of them [the sides] conducting combat operations that could lead to civilian infrastructure damage and casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Last week, the coalition said that a civilian plane at the Abha International Airport had caught fire due to an attack by the Houthi movement. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria responded by saying the movement hit warplane airfields at the airport with four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate."

