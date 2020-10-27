UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Reaffirms Moscow's Support For Peace Efforts In Central African Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said that Moscow will continue its efforts to support peace and security in the Central African Republic during a meeting with the African country's prime minister, Firmin Ngrebada, in Moscow on Tuesday.

"When discussing the development of the situation in the Central African Republic, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue to support Bangui's efforts to ensure security, unity, and civil peace in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Both parties also discussed the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations through further cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and humanitarian sectors, the ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with the Central African Republic's president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, during the latter's visit to the Russian capital at the beginning of October. During the meeting, Lavrov and Touadera also expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

