Russia's EpiVacCorona Drug Fully Suitable For Re-Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Developer

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:40 AM

Russia's EpiVacCorona Drug Fully Suitable for Re-Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine is fully suitable for the re-vaccination against COVID-19, the director of the Vector research institute that developed the drug told Sputnik.

"The EpiVacCorona vaccine is fully suitable for the re-vaccination," Rinat Maksyutov said.

EpiVacCorona is an antigens-based vaccine that was registered by the Russian government on October 13 and is underway with phase 3 clinical trials.

The drug is one of the three vaccines against the coronavirus developed in Russia, along with Sputnik V of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and CoviVac of the Chumakov research institute.

More Stories From World

