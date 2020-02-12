UrduPoint.com
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Discusses Iran With Senior Omani Security Official

Wed 12th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Head of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin discussed on Tuesday the fight against terrorism and ways for reducing Iran-related tensions with Gen. Munthir bin Majid al Said, the head of liaison and coordination at the Omani Royal Office, the Russian agency's press service said.

"Cooperation in combating international terrorism was discussed. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the middle East, ways of reducing tensions over Iran, settlement of conflicts in Syria and Yemen," the press service said.

During the visit to Oman, Naryshkin also held a meeting with Minister of the Omani Royal Office Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Naamani.

