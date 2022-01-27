Attempts to interfere with the Nord Stream 2 project will continue, and the reasons behind them are economic rather than political, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

On Wednesday, Nord Stream 2 AG announced it had established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, in Germany for certification under the national law. The German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik that the certification would resume after the completion of the transfer of the main assets of the German subsidiary and verification of the completeness of the documentation.

"There will be problems, this is understandable.

And not even for political reasons. This is commerce, economy. The problems with Nord Stream, you remember very well, arose not because of Ukraine or any complications with the United States, but because the Americans, and, above all, the (ex-President Donald) Trump's administration, then decided that the Russians had nothing to do on the European market, they had to supply their liquefied natural gas to the European market. Actually, it all started because of this," Medvedev said.

The official also expressed confidence that the gas pipeline would be commissioned, saying that given the current spot prices for gas, there is an economic need for this.