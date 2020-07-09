(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States is used to feeling like a great nation, often making decisions about the fate of entire countries, but its current situation is not easy, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

"America is used to feeling like the largest economy of the world, a great nation, which takes decisions directly or indirectly, regarding not only certain people but also the entire states, which are their satellites, allies or are somehow within their range of interests. At the moment, they have a situation at home that is not easy. One can only commiserate," Medvedev said in an interview with the KP publishing house released Thursday.