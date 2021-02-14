UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Opponents Use Hungry For Power Individuals In Their Interests - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

Russia's Opponents Use Hungry For Power Individuals in Their Interests - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russia's growing influence in the post-Soviet space and its achievements in various spheres are becoming annoying for its enemies, who resort to using ambitious individuals in their anti-Russia interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our opponents or potential enemies have always, from time immemorial, ... in our modern history and in earlier history, ahead of and during World War I, relied on very ambitious people, hungry for power, and have always used them. They have used them, of course, not in their [the individuals'] interests, but for their own benefits," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors, broadcast on Rossiya 24, adding that "there is nothing new here.

"

Putin emphasized that Russia's achievements in various areas, such as the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, are "irritating" Moscow's opponents, prompting them to stick to a policy of containment, including in the economy.

"Our influence in the post-Soviet space is growing, with all the difficulties ... this causes concerns [amid Russia's opponents] and it will be something that we will be pulled away from," the Russian president said, adding that people "hungry for power" will be used in that respect and that "the more powerful we become, the harsher this policy of containment."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin World War Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

2 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

2 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

2 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

2 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

2 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.