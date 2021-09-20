(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday that her meeting with President Vladimir Putin was not held yet because of the shooting in a Perm university.

"I was supposed to have a meeting with the president, but due to a number of tragic events in the regions ” in the Perm region, you know ” the president's schedule has also amended," Pamfilova told the commission, adding the meeting will take place later.

Pamfilova was set to meet with Putin at 09:00 GMT to brief him on the parliamentary elections.