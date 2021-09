(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday that her meeting with President Vladimir Putin was not held yet because of the shooting in a Perm university.

"I was supposed to have a meeting with the president, but due to a number of tragic events in the regions in the Perm region, you know the president's schedule has also amended," Pamfilova told the commission, adding the meeting will take place later.

Pamfilova was set to meet with Putin at 09:00 GMT to brief him on the parliamentary elections.