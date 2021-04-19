UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev, US' Sullivan Discuss Progress Of Preparation For High-Level Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:39 PM

Russia's Patrushev, US' Sullivan Discuss Progress of Preparation for High-Level Meeting

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed possible directions in the development of the US-Russia cooperation and the progress of preparation for a high-level meeting during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed possible directions in the development of the US-Russia cooperation and the progress of preparation for a high-level meeting during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jake Sullivan discussed the preparations for the high-level meeting, as well as possible directions in the development of Russian-American cooperation," the council said in a statement.

During the conversation, Patrushev told Sullivan that Washington's interference in the internal affairs of Russia and its allies is unacceptable.

"The Russian side pointed out the inadmissibility of the US interference in the internal affairs of Russia and its allies, the lack of reasons and evidence of the accusations brought against Russia, on the basis of which the White House introduced a package of anti-Russian sanctions," the council added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington White House Progress

Recent Stories

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

14 minutes ago

Minister, Saudi Envoy distribute Ramazan food pack ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Football Union Slams New Europe Super Leag ..

26 minutes ago

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

28 minutes ago

DC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitors aucti ..

28 minutes ago

Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative to Inve ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.