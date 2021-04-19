(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed possible directions in the development of the US-Russia cooperation and the progress of preparation for a high-level meeting during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Jake Sullivan discussed the preparations for the high-level meeting, as well as possible directions in the development of Russian-American cooperation," the council said in a statement.

During the conversation, Patrushev told Sullivan that Washington's interference in the internal affairs of Russia and its allies is unacceptable.

"The Russian side pointed out the inadmissibility of the US interference in the internal affairs of Russia and its allies, the lack of reasons and evidence of the accusations brought against Russia, on the basis of which the White House introduced a package of anti-Russian sanctions," the council added.