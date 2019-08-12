(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised Sergei Aksyonov, the government's top official in Crimea, for doing a good job.

"You are working efficiently, I am aware of this," the president said during a trip to the Black Sea peninsula.

Aksyonov debriefed Putin on the progress made by his administration in restoring the southern region's agriculture. Over $167.8 million has been spent to wean Crimea off imports over the past five years, he said.

"We have become self-sufficient in producing such items as eggs, poultry. We are almost there in terms of pork and are completely rely on ourselves for grains and fruits," Aksyonov said.

Crimea split from Ukraine and joined Russia after a referendum in 2014. The vote prompted claims of occupation from Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia and the region from the United States, the European Union and their allies. Russia maintains that the procedure was legal and democratic.