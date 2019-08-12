UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Lauds Top Crimean Official's Efficiency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Putin Lauds Top Crimean Official's Efficiency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised Sergei Aksyonov, the government's top official in Crimea, for doing a good job.

"You are working efficiently, I am aware of this," the president said during a trip to the Black Sea peninsula.

Aksyonov debriefed Putin on the progress made by his administration in restoring the southern region's agriculture. Over $167.8 million has been spent to wean Crimea off imports over the past five years, he said.

"We have become self-sufficient in producing such items as eggs, poultry. We are almost there in terms of pork and are completely rely on ourselves for grains and fruits," Aksyonov said.

Crimea split from Ukraine and joined Russia after a referendum in 2014. The vote prompted claims of occupation from Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia and the region from the United States, the European Union and their allies. Russia maintains that the procedure was legal and democratic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vote Agriculture European Union Job Split Progress Vladimir Putin United States From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

2 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.