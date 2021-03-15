UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to start joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced on Monday.

"Since the start of the fight against the pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund has been in favor of active coordination with all partners, including from Europe, and open to negotiations. RDIF has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V.

Currently there are additional talks ongoing to boost production in the EU. This will allow to start supplying Sputnik V to the European single market once the approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). We are now actively working with EMA as part of the rolling review procedure. In addition, RDIF and partners are ready to start supplies to those EU countries that independently authorize Sputnik V," Dmitriev said.

More Stories From World

