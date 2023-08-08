(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held talks with his Iranian counterparts in Tehran on August 7-8 to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Ryabkov met with deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Ali Bagheri and Reza Najafi.

"The main attention was paid to the prospects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the resolution of the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA). The mutual readiness was reaffirmed to continue efforts aimed at preserving and restoring the full implementation of these important agreements, which were approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and have no reasonable alternative," the ministry said in a statement.