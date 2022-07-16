MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu received reports of commanders of the Southern and Center Groups of Forces as well as other military officials on the current situation in Ukraine, Kiev's actions and the progress on achieving the objectives of the special military operation, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"At the command post, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from Army General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the South group, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Center group, and other commanders on the current situation (in Ukraine), the nature of enemy actions and the progress of the Russian Armed Forces' combat tasks," the report said.

Upon hearing the reports, Shoigu instructed the officials to intensify the actions of the Russian military in all directions to prevent Kiev's mass strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilians in Donbas and other regions.