UrduPoint.com

Russia's Shoigu Received Reports Of Military Commanders On Operation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russia's Shoigu Received Reports of Military Commanders on Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu received reports of commanders of the Southern and Center Groups of Forces as well as other military officials on the current situation in Ukraine, Kiev's actions and the progress on achieving the objectives of the special military operation, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"At the command post, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from Army General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the South group, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Center group, and other commanders on the current situation (in Ukraine), the nature of enemy actions and the progress of the Russian Armed Forces' combat tasks," the report said.

Upon hearing the reports, Shoigu instructed the officials to intensify the actions of the Russian military in all directions to prevent Kiev's mass strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilians in Donbas and other regions.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Ukraine Russia Progress Kiev Post All From

Recent Stories

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

3 minutes ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

26 minutes ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

3 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.