UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's UEC Ready To Produce Up To 2 GTD-110M High-Capacity Gas Turbines Yearly - Rostec

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russia's UEC Ready to Produce Up to 2 GTD-110M High-Capacity Gas Turbines Yearly - Rostec

Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec corporation) is ready to launch batch production of up to two GTD-100M powerful gas turbines pear year and has begun discussing contracts with generating companies, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec corporation) is ready to launch batch production of up to two GTD-100M powerful gas turbines pear year and has begun discussing contracts with generating companies, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.

"UEC is ready for mass production of GTD-110M in the amount of up to two units per year, with further expansion of production. It is negotiating contracts with generating companies," Rostec said.

Rostec First Deputy General Director Vladimir Artyakov said in December that the first serial gas turbines would be produced in 2020.

GTD-110M is a single-shaft gas turbine capable of driving electric generators at high-capacity power plants. As of now, Russia imports high-power turbines.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December Gas 2020

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

11 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

20 minutes ago

Theater Walllay to hold online cardboard modeling ..

5 minutes ago

Abbottabad will get gymnasium, swimming pool soon: ..

5 minutes ago

Some 1.5 Million Americans Filed 1st Time Jobless ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to regulate electro-medical devices sector: D ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.