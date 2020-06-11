Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec corporation) is ready to launch batch production of up to two GTD-100M powerful gas turbines pear year and has begun discussing contracts with generating companies, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec corporation) is ready to launch batch production of up to two GTD-100M powerful gas turbines pear year and has begun discussing contracts with generating companies, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.

"UEC is ready for mass production of GTD-110M in the amount of up to two units per year, with further expansion of production. It is negotiating contracts with generating companies," Rostec said.

Rostec First Deputy General Director Vladimir Artyakov said in December that the first serial gas turbines would be produced in 2020.

GTD-110M is a single-shaft gas turbine capable of driving electric generators at high-capacity power plants. As of now, Russia imports high-power turbines.