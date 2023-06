MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia's Vostok grouping of troops has defeated Ukrainian servicemen preparing for an offensive; tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed, spokesman Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.

"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping of forces inflicted fire damage on equipment and manpower of the enemy, preparing for an offensive in the area of Makarovka.

Tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower of the nationalists were destroyed," Chekhov said.

He said army aircraft also destroyed a tank, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles and manpower in other areas.