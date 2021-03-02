S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Journalist Accused of Double Standard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday led a nation-wide anti-racism picket outside the offices of the independent broadcaster eNCA for the alleged discriminatory conduct of one of its journalists, Lindsay Dentlinger, and the country is once again forced to reckon with its complicated racial situation

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday led a nation-wide anti-racism picket outside the offices of the independent broadcaster eNCA for the alleged discriminatory conduct of one of its journalists, Lindsay Dentlinger, and the country is once again forced to reckon with its complicated racial situation.

Some political parties in South Africa are upset with Detlinger after she treated black parliamentarians differently from white ones. Viral video footage emerged showing the journalist instructing black members of parliament to have their masks on during interviews and not doing the same for their white counterparts.�

Among the lawmakers who were offended by Detlinger's conduct are the Inkatha Freedom party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and the United Democratic Movement's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, who were told to cover their mouths and nose when responding to last week speech by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Meanwhile, The Democratic Alliance's leader John Steenhuissen and the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald were not asked to do the same. Hlengwa already promised not to have interviews with the broadcaster in the future, while Kwankwa said he felt disrespected.

The broadcaster issued a statement, saying that Detlinger is a seasoned journalist with 21 years of experience in print, radio and tv, saying that the way Detlinger and eNCA have been portrayed is unfair and not a true reflection of the journalist or the channel.

"The bottom line is that this video shows clearly that Ms.

Detlinger has, on more than one occasion, interviewed a white person without requesting them to put on their masks while requesting mask-wearing of black interviewees. It is this that eNCA is failing to address. In doing so, the company displays a disregard for the feelings of the people of this country who are sensitive to differential treatment based on race, for obvious historical grounds," the statement reads.

The South African Institute of Race Relations told Sputnik that the video of Detlinger does look disturbing, while on the one hand, the African National Congress is buying political cheap points.

"I think that viral YouTube video is prima facie disturbing. It is good and proper for eNCA to conduct an internal investigation. I know that they spoke to her and at the moment they say there was no mal intent. I think that investigation and disciplinary action must continue. The ANC is trying to make political hay from the issue while they should be focusing on ordinary issues, like service delivery, police and corruption," Gabriel Crouse, the institute's analyst, said.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte said the party is taking up this issue because non-racialism and the development of a nation is one of the party's core objectives and values.

"We respect the voice of the media but respect us and respect the people of South Africa as much as you preach to everybody to respect the constitution. Journalists must be the first who uphold the right of South Africans not to be treated in any racial bias," Duarte said in a prerecorded message.