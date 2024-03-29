Open Menu

S. Korea Slams 'irresponsible' Russian Veto Ending UN N. Korea Sanctions Monitoring

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 09:20 AM

S. Korea slams 'irresponsible' Russian veto ending UN N. Korea sanctions monitoring

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) South Korea slammed Russia's "irresponsible" veto blocking the renewal of a panel of UN experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, with the vote following accusations Pyongyang is aiding Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

South Korea "clearly points out that the Russian Federation, despite its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has made an irresponsible decision", Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move, which comes weeks after the body said it was investigating reports of arms transfers between Pyongyang and Moscow, was met with a flurry of criticism, including from Ukraine and the United States.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the veto "a guilty plea" by Russia, while the United States described it as a "self-interested effort to bury the panel's reporting on (Moscow's) own collusion" with North Korea.

The veto at the Security Council does not remove the sanctions on North Korea, but it spells the end for the group monitoring their implementation -- and myriad alleged violations.

The panel's mandate expires at the end of April.

North Korea has been under mounting sanctions since 2006, put in place by the UN Security Council in response to its nuclear program.

Since 2019, Russia and China have tried to persuade the Security Council to ease the sanctions, which have no expiration date.

The council has long been divided on the issue, with China's deputy ambassador Geng Shuang arguing Thursday that the sanctions "have exacerbated tensions and confrontation with a serious negative impact on the humanitarian situation".

China abstained rather than joining Russia in the veto. All other members had voted in favour of renewing the panel's mandate.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Vote Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea April 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

59 minutes ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

10 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

10 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

10 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

10 hours ago
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

10 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

10 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

10 hours ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

10 hours ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

10 hours ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

10 hours ago

More Stories From World