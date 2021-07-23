UrduPoint.com
Sanchez Seeks To Make Spain 'Audiovisual Superpower'

Fri 23rd July 2021

Sanchez Seeks to Make Spain 'Audiovisual Superpower'

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Spain is seeking to attract foreign investment in its audiovisual sector, which has been actively developing in recent years, and cement its position as an industry leader, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a meeting with American companies in Los Angeles.

Spain has recently become the leading EU country in the area of audiovisual production, especially television series. On Wednesday, Madrid announced the launch of a Spain Audiovisual Hub plan worth 1.6 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) until 2025.

"We want to make Spain an audiovisual superpower. That's why we've created #SpainAVSHub. In meetings today with the CEOs of audiovisual giants, I explained this plan and why our country is the perfect stage for their projects. We'll see you in Spain!" Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

The main thrust of the plan is to power up Spanish film and tv production, and encourage big foreign players to shoot and set up production centers in Spain.

According to Sanchez, Spain has become "an ideal stage for filming," and the authorities plan to support further development of various formats - cinema, television series, short films, advertising, video games, animation. Sanchez believes the "Spanish brand" is in vogue right now.

On Thursday, the prime minister took part in the "Spain, Europe's Audiovisual Center" event in Los Angeles as part of his investment tour to the US. He met with executives from such companies as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Sony, Disney, Paramount, Warner, HBO, Universal Studios and the Motion Picture Association.

