CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, is coming ahead in the presidential election with 34.39 percent of the votes, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 98.04% of the votes had been counted.

Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, has 34.11%, according to the CEC.

All the ballots collected in Moldova have already been counted, but votes cast in the US and Canada are still being processed.

The turnout at the Sunday presidential election was more than the 33.33 percent required for the vote to be valid, according to the CEC.

After counting 75 percent of the ballots, the electoral commission said that the president of Moldova would be elected in the second round on November 15, since none of the candidates had managed to receive the majority of the votes in the first round.