Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide $430 million to support the UN humanitarian response plan for Yemen this year, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor-General Abdullah Al Rabeeah said in a pledging event on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide $430 million to support the UN humanitarian response plan for Yemen this year, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor-General Abdullah Al Rabeeah said in a pledging event on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged $430 million to support the Yemen humanitarian response plan 2021 to be implemented through UN agencies, international organizations, and local and regional non-governmental organizations," Al Rabeeah said.