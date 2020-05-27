Saudi Arabian National Airlines to Gradually Restart Domestic Flights on May 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Jeddah-based Saudi Arabian airlines announced on Wednesday that it has completed all the arrangements to gradually resume flights within the country beginning on May 31, as the Saudi authorities have recently eased the lockdown measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Saudi officials published proposals to begin gradually easing lockdown measures starting on Thursday and ending on June 21, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Among those declared, the SPA reported that the government would lift the ban on domestic and interregional travel by any means of transport.

The country's national airline carrier has finalized all preparations in coordination with Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The company said the resumption of travel would be phased and cover all domestic destinations within two weeks.

According to the company, there will be around 60 flights per day, which will be operated between airports of such cities and regions as the Riyadh capital, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Abha, Tabuk, Jizan, Hail, al-Bahah, Najran and al-Qassim.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights starting on March 15 and domestic flights starting on March 21 as part of its coronavirus response measures.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed another 1,961 cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 2,205 positive tests reported the day before. The total number of cases now stands at 76,726, with 411 deaths and 48,450 recoveries.