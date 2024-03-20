Saudi Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From President Of Germany
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call from President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The discussions primarily focused on reviewing bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Germany, with a keen interest in exploring ways to advance cooperation across diverse sectors. Additionally, they exchanged views on various pressing international matters and ongoing regional events, emphasizing concerted efforts towards the attainment of security and peace.
