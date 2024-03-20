Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From President Of Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from President of Germany

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call from President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The discussions primarily focused on reviewing bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Germany, with a keen interest in exploring ways to advance cooperation across diverse sectors. Additionally, they exchanged views on various pressing international matters and ongoing regional events, emphasizing concerted efforts towards the attainment of security and peace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Germany Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman From

Recent Stories

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

26 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

50 minutes ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

13 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

13 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World