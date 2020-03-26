UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Urges G20 To Unite Economic Efforts Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has called upon the G20 major economies on Thursday to coordinate efforts toward mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 on par with measures undertaken in each individual state to fight the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has called upon the G20 major economies on Thursday to coordinate efforts toward mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 on par with measures undertaken in each individual state to fight the pandemic.

"The Presidency welcomes the policies and measures taken by countries to revive their respective economies, including stimulus packages, precautionary measures, sector targeted policies, and job protection measures. But despite the importance of any country's individual responses, it is our duty to strengthen cooperation and coordination in all aspects of the adopted economic policies," King Salman said during his opening remarks to the G20 extraordinary online summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The king described the G20's role in countering the economic and social impact of the pandemic as "pivotal."

"On the trade front, the G20 must send a strong signal to restore confidence in the global economy by resuming, as soon as possible, the normal flow of goods and services, especially vital medical supplies. In addition, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions," he said.

