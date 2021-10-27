(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The military coalition, backing the government in Yemen said on Wednesday that 105 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The military coalition, backing the government in Yemen said on Wednesday that 105 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib.

That brings to more than 1,800 the number of Huthis the coalition says it has killed around Marib in strikes it has reported almost daily since October 11.

The Iran-backed rebels rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

"Thirteen military vehicles were destroyed and 105" insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 24 hours in Al-Jawba, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres northwest, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.