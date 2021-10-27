UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Says 105 Rebels Killed Around Yemen's Marib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Saudi-led coalition says 105 rebels killed around Yemen's Marib

The military coalition, backing the government in Yemen said on Wednesday that 105 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The military coalition, backing the government in Yemen said on Wednesday that 105 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib.

That brings to more than 1,800 the number of Huthis the coalition says it has killed around Marib in strikes it has reported almost daily since October 11.

The Iran-backed rebels rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

"Thirteen military vehicles were destroyed and 105" insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 24 hours in Al-Jawba, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres northwest, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Related Topics

Yemen Vehicles Saudi Marib October Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators ..

UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators Centre’ in Amman under strat ..

13 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preven ..

Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preventive breast cancer vaccine stu ..

13 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

28 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

43 minutes ago
 Four outlaws held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovere ..

Four outlaws held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovered

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.