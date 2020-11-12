UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Says Destroyed 2 Houthi Motorboats Laden With Explosives - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two motorboats laden with explosives by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, Saudi media reported.

The motorboats tried to attack the coalition vessels in the Red Sea near the coast of the Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah, the SPA news agency reported, citing coalition's spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

