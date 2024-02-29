Saudi Medical Team Begins Separating Nigerian Conjoined Twins Hassana And Hasina
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, a Saudi medical and surgical team began separating Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina on Thursday morning at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.
Following their arrival in Riyadh on October 31, 2023, the twins underwent extensive examinations, which revealed they share areas in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves.
The surgery will be performed in nine stages and is expected to take approximately 14 hours.
A team of 38 consultants, specialists, technicians, and nursing staff in the specialties of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, urology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and pediatric neurosurgery will participate in the operation.
According to Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the success rate of the operation is 70%.
This is the 60th operation performed by the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins. Over the past 34 years, the program has cared for 135 conjoined twins from 25 countries.
Dr. Al Rabeeah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi leadership for its support of the program.
