Open Menu

Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute Receives International Safety Award For 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 2024

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute has received the International Safety Award for 2024, which is presented annually by the British Safety Council.

The objective of this award is to ensure the highest levels of safety through staff training, improving infrastructure, applying the latest technologies, and involving all employees and students in a comprehensive safety culture.

The award also aims to apply occupational safety and health standards to protect lives and property.

The institute offers programs and initiatives in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by qualifying, training and developing young Saudis to localize technical jobs in the field of mining.

Related Topics

Saudi Young All Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

30 minutes ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

2 days ago

More Stories From World