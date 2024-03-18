Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 2024

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute has received the International Safety Award for 2024, which is presented annually by the British Safety Council.

The objective of this award is to ensure the highest levels of safety through staff training, improving infrastructure, applying the latest technologies, and involving all employees and students in a comprehensive safety culture.

The award also aims to apply occupational safety and health standards to protect lives and property.

The institute offers programs and initiatives in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by qualifying, training and developing young Saudis to localize technical jobs in the field of mining.