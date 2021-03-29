Saudi Ports Authority Launches Initiative to Support Shipping Lines Amid Suez Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia has proposed a support initiative for international shipping lines amid the current Suez Canal crisis by providing services for ship transfers and containers unloading at the country's Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said on Monday.

For nearly a week, giant container ship Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal, one of the world's main commercial maritime arteries, thus blocking the entire traffic along the waterway and delaying dozens of shops carrying various types of products.

Earlier in the day, a source in the canal administration said that the vessel is being towed toward the Bitter Lakes, affirming that "the crisis is over."

"Measures include an extended period of exemption from storage fees for transshipment containers - from 30 days to 60 days - for a duration of 3 months as of 3/27/2021," the authority said in a statement.

The move contributes to supporting the global logistics sector and managing maritime trade, the authority added.

The initiative seeks to affirm the kingdom's role in mitigating an impact of the Ever Given situation on international supply chains, as well as the country's readiness to adapt to challenges in the global transport market.

"The support also reasserts the advanced capabilities of Jeddah Islamic Port and its capacity to accommodate the estimated number of containers on these vessels without affecting the port's operations," the statement read.

Jeddah Islamic Port, which is located on the trade maritime route connecting the Far East, Europe and the Horn of Africa, ranks first among the Red Sea ports, with a capacity of 130 million tons across its 62 berths, according to the authority.