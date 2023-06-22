Open Menu

Saudi President Of GCA Chairs INTOSAI In IDSC In Jamaica

President of Saudi General Court of Audit (GCA) Dr. Hussam Alangari headed the delegation of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in the 16th annual meeting of the INTOSAI-Donor Steering Committee (IDSC) led by the World Bank, held on 19th and 20th July in Kingston, Jamaica

Alangari inaugurated the meeting with a speech about supporting the independence of the supreme institutions of public financial control and accounting. He praised the successful work of the committee in supporting its counterpart agencies.

The meeting witnessed discussions about the latest developments on the International Initiative for Accountability of Supreme Audit Institutions (GSAI) and other initiatives seeking independence from supreme audit institutions.

The discussions also included the role of technology in the work of the regulatory bodies.

The IDSC is designated for setting strategic directions for memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between INTOSAI and 23 development partners from the donor community headed by the World Bank. It aims to provide the necessary support to the regulatory bodies in developing countries.

