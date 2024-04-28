Open Menu

Saudi Team Claims Top Prize At Harvard Health Hackathon For Innovative Cancer Navigation Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A Saudi medical team has triumphed at the Harvard Health Systems Innovation Lab Hackathon, securing first place in the cancer track for their project “iCancer Navigator”.

Held earlier this month, the hackathon challenged participants to develop solutions using digital health and artificial intelligence to benefit three key healthcare areas: cardiovascular disease, cancer, and mental health.

The winning team consists of Critical Care Nursing Acting Director at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam Eman AlAskandrani, Digital Transformation Executive at Misk Foundation Haytham AlQuait, and researcher at Harvard Dr.

Juan Luis Santana Guerrero.

AlAskandrani told a Saudi Press Agency reporter that her team designed a practical platform that aids cancer diagnosis by flagging high-risk patients using sophisticated algorithms. It offers a personalized care pathway and interactive features through a user-friendly interface, integrates AI for data analysis and processing, and provides automated reminders to help patients make their healthcare decisions.

According to AlAskandrani, iCancer Navigator tackles some of most pressing challenges in healthcare: shortage of qualified nurses, delays in cancer diagnosis, extended cancer screening wait times, and the need for a more patient-centered approach.

Related Topics

Shortage AIDS Saudi Cancer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World