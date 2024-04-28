- Home
- World
- Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform
Saudi Team Claims Top Prize At Harvard Health Hackathon For Innovative Cancer Navigation Platform
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A Saudi medical team has triumphed at the Harvard Health Systems Innovation Lab Hackathon, securing first place in the cancer track for their project “iCancer Navigator”.
Held earlier this month, the hackathon challenged participants to develop solutions using digital health and artificial intelligence to benefit three key healthcare areas: cardiovascular disease, cancer, and mental health.
The winning team consists of Critical Care Nursing Acting Director at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam Eman AlAskandrani, Digital Transformation Executive at Misk Foundation Haytham AlQuait, and researcher at Harvard Dr.
Juan Luis Santana Guerrero.
AlAskandrani told a Saudi Press Agency reporter that her team designed a practical platform that aids cancer diagnosis by flagging high-risk patients using sophisticated algorithms. It offers a personalized care pathway and interactive features through a user-friendly interface, integrates AI for data analysis and processing, and provides automated reminders to help patients make their healthcare decisions.
According to AlAskandrani, iCancer Navigator tackles some of most pressing challenges in healthcare: shortage of qualified nurses, delays in cancer diagnosis, extended cancer screening wait times, and the need for a more patient-centered approach.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike5 minutes ago
-
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island5 minutes ago
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK15 minutes ago
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media15 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum Special Meeting15 minutes ago
-
Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service25 minutes ago
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation45 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q145 minutes ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou45 minutes ago
-
Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson45 minutes ago
-
New plug-in hybrids debut in Auto China 2024 amid global PHEV boom45 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March2 hours ago