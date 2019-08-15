Saudi-UAE delegation in Aden to discuss separatists' pullout

A joint Saudi-UAE military delegation arrived in Aden Thursday to discuss the withdrawal of southern separatists from positions they seized in Yemen's interim capital last week, government and separatists sources told AFP

The delegation arrived in Aden "to discuss the issue of the withdrawal of southern Security Belt forces from government camps and positions they seized last week," a source in the government of Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi told AFP.

A source from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) confirmed their arrival.