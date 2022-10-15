UrduPoint.com

Scholz Discusses Energy, Ukraine With Prime Ministers Of Spain, Portugal - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 06:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held a meeting with the prime ministers of Spain and Portugal, discussing Ukraine and energy issues, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, said.

Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa held talks in Berlin on Friday.

According to Hebestreit, the talks focused on Europe's strategic security amid the Ukraine crisis, as well as energy security and economic issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that rising energy prices have nothing to do with Russia's special operation in Ukraine and are the result of the West's faulty energy policy.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union's prosperity used to be based on cheap energy from Russia and Chinese markets, which provided the bloc with opportunities for technology transfers, investments and cheap goods, but now the EU needs to look for energy sources inside Europe and restructure its economy.

