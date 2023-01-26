UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Decision On Tanks To Kiev Not Dictated By Internal Political Pressure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Scholz Says Decision on Tanks to Kiev Not Dictated by Internal Political Pressure

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The German government's decision to send tanks to Ukraine was dictated by the need to support Kiev, not by internal political pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

The decision to supply German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine came amid growing calls from the coalition parties in Scholz's cabinet to act on the issue as soon as possible.

"From my point of view, citizens of the country want to know if they can rely on those who are in charge and if they can withstand the pressure... Those who supply tanks should never do so because of internal political reasons," he said in an interview with the ZDF broadcaster.

Scholz said that the controversial decision was right under the current circumstances, adding that it would have been "irresponsible" to decide on the matter within the EU without listening to Germany's important ally, the United States.

The German chancellor also said that Leopard 2 tanks were very efficient, but warned against expecting the conflict in Ukraine to end any time soon.

During the interview, the chancellor was asked whether Ukraine should win, to which he did not give a straightforward answer and instead said that it "should not lose." When asked whether Russia should lose in that case, Scholz answered that Moscow "should not reach its goals."

Earlier in the day, the German government said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two tank battalions for Ukraine (around 60 tanks). Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Tank February April From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

25 minutes ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

2 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

2 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

2 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

2 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.