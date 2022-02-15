UrduPoint.com

Scholz Tells Putin Challenging Security Situation In Europe Requires Dialogue

February 15, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pointed to the need for dialogue amid a challenging security situation in Europe ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pointed to the need for dialogue amid a challenging security situation in Europe ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"It is very good that we have such close economic ties, as you said, that they are developing further.

It is clear, of course, that now, at this time, when such a difficult situation has arisen regarding peace and security in Europe, we must communicate ... And I am glad that now this has become possible, that we will discuss (the situation)," Scholz said.

