Scientists in Siberia Start Working on Russia's First DNA Printer - Tomsk University

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian scientists in Siberia have started to develop the country's first DNA printer, its prototype is expected to be unveiled in 2024, the National Research Tomsk State University (TSU) announced on Tuesday.

"Gene bioprinting is one of the latest scientific developments. The leaders in this field are the United States and China. Unlike conventional, fairly common DNA synthesizers in the world, there is a limited number of systems for high-performance printing of DNA fragments (oligonucleotides). These devices are not sold on the market, you can only purchase the service. It is critical for our country to have our own high-performance DNA printing systems," Alexey Sazonov, the coordinator of the TSU Center for Biomedicine and Biotechnology said in a statement.

Sazonov explained that Russian developers plan to create a printer that would synthesize short DNA fragments that can then be assembled into longer strands, to be used for various purposes, such as gene therapy.

"Currently, the consortium members are working on the development of the terms of reference for the unique [DNA printer] system. It is planned that a working prototype of the first Russian DNA printer will be ready by 2024," the TSU said on Tuesday.

According to Sazonov, a DNA printer that creates shorter fragments should be cheaper than similar installations that aim to synthesize longer chains.

