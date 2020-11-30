UrduPoint.com
Scientists Record Massive Solar Flare On Far Side Of Sun - Russian Research Institute

Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:07 PM

Researchers from the Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun at the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences have recorded the largest solar flare on the far side of the Sun in the past three years, the institute said in a statement on Monday

"The biggest flare in the last three years occurred on the Sun yesterday, November 29, 2020, at about 4.00 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT). According to the X-ray detectors operating in orbit, the flare was assigned a score of M4.

4, the fourth in the five-point flare system," the statement read, adding that similar flares were recorded in 2017.

The researchers noted that the flare might have been more powerful if it had not occurred on the far side of the Sun.

The Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun has previously reported that it recorded a surge in solar activity over the past three years. There were more flares in November alone than in all of 2020.

