SCO, OIC declare Uzbek, Constitution Referendum 2023, free, fair

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ):International observers, including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other organizations on Monday declared the Constitution Referendum,2023 in Uzbekistan as free and fair and considered it the best for the future of the people of Uzbekistan.

Today, after the announcement of the inconclusive results of Uzbekistan's Constitutional Referendum 2023, representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, OIC, Turkic States Organization and local political parties declared the voting free and fair in Press conference held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Head of mission of SCO, Chjan Min, during the media briefing on this occasion described the constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan as free and fair and voting facilities in accordance with international standards.

He said that this process of voting is welcome by SCO and the organization welcomes the reforms in Uzbekistan.

He said that our observers visited 90 polling stations and declared the quality of voting facilities there as satisfactory.

He said that he was in constant contact with the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan and "we were kept informed about this voting.

" Head of mission of SCO expressed the hope that this democratic process will bring prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.

On this occasion, the Deputy Secretary General of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Eurasia, Omer Kochaman, said that his observers had reviewed the referendum process for the past one week and declared the voting process to be free and fair.

He said that this Referendum has given the people of Uzbekistan an opportunity to be a part of the democratic process, which they are happy about.

He said that our observers visited 16 polling stations in the referendum in Uzbekistan and described the facilities as excellent.

He said that Uzbekistan is an important country of our organization, whose role in our organization is very significant.

Meanwhile, domestic and foreign Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations have welcomed this referendum in Uzbekistan and said that it is a good effort for the new Uzbekistan.

On this occasion, the representatives of different political parties declared the polling process transparent during the referendum and said that it will strengthen the democratic process in the country.