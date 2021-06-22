Scotland Delays Lockdown Easing Until July 19 - Sturgeon

(@FahadShabbir)

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions would stay in place until July 19 after a 40% rise in new cases in the last week

"We intend to maintain the current restrictions applicable in each part of Scotland for the next three weeks," she told a news conference.

Sturgeon said 2,167 cases were recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The spike in cases reflects the fact that the faster transmitting Delta variant is now dominant.

"Today's total of new positive tests is the largest we've seen since the peak in January. These numbers still shock. The virus is still with us, but the vaccines are protecting more of us," she added.

Scotland was expected to move to the lowest level of restrictions from June 28. The rise in cases across the United Kingdom prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week to delay lifting curbs in England from June 21 to July 19.