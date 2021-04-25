UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scuffles In Jerusalem In Second Night Of Violence

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:41 AM

Scuffles in Jerusalem in second night of violence

Israeli police scuffled with Palestinians for a second night Friday in annexed east Jerusalem, amid mounting tensions over a ban on gatherings and anger fuelled by videos posted of attacks

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ):Israeli police scuffled with Palestinians for a second night Friday in annexed east Jerusalem, amid mounting tensions over a ban on gatherings and anger fuelled by videos posted of attacks.

The fresh violence came after clashes overnight Thursday, in which the Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least 105 wounded, of whom around 20 were transferred to hospital, while the Israeli police said 20 officers had been injured.

On Thursday, police had barred access to some areas where Palestinians usually gather in large numbers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan -- sparking confrontations outside one of the entrances to the walled Old City.

Tensions were fuelled by the arrival of far-right Jews at the end of a march during which they harassed Palestinians and chanted "death to Arabs".

After calm during daylight hours on Friday, skirmishes broke out again as thousands of Muslim worshippers left Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after evening prayers, when they found themselves confronted by dozens of armed police, including officers on horseback.

Clashes broke out between worshippers and police, with water bottles hurled at officers who fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of Palestinians also gathered Friday at the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, police said.

In Bethlehem, also in the West Bank, Palestinians threw stones and petrol bombs towards the tomb of biblical matriarch Rachel, a shrine venerated by Jews and Muslims, they added.

There have been nightly disturbances in the area since the start of Ramazan on April 13, with Palestinians outraged over police blocking access to the promenade around the walls, a popular gathering place after the end of the daytime Ramazan fast.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police Water Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Bethlehem March April National University Mosque Muslim Jew Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

1 hour ago

Traders welcome deployment of Pak Army for SOP imp ..

4 seconds ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Vows to Punish Foiled Assassin

7 minutes ago

KP CS stresses need for implementation of NCOC dec ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.