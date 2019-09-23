UrduPoint.com
Second Ebola Vaccine To Be Introduced In DRC In Mid-October: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:49 AM

Second Ebola vaccine to be introduced in DRC in mid-October: WHO

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are to introduce a second Ebola vaccine next month, the World Health Organization said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are to introduce a second Ebola vaccine next month, the World Health Organization said Monday.

The announcement came as the aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) accused the WHO of rationing the first Ebola vaccine in the DRC, where more than 2,100 people have died of the deadly virus.

"The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have announced plans to introduce a second experimental Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, from mid-October," the global health body said in a statement.

