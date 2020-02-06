UrduPoint.com
Second Group Of Australian Evacuees From Wuhan Arrive On Christmas Island - Reports

Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Australia has retrieved another group of its nationals from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, delivering them to Christmas Island for a standard two-week quarantine, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Australia has retrieved another group of its nationals from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, delivering them to Christmas Island for a standard two-week quarantine, media reported on Thursday.

The first group, which consisted of 243 Australian nationals, was evacuated on Monday and all but a pregnant woman and her spouse quarantined on Christmas Island since.

According to The Guardian, the flight carrying 35 Australian citizens and permanent residents, including 13 minors, departed from Wuhan on Wednesday and had a 28-hour flight with stops in New Zealand's Auckland and the Australian cities of Brisbane and Exmouth to Christmas Island.

The newcomers will reportedly be kept separate from those already undergoing the quarantine.

As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continues spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and with no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.

