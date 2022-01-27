Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 January 2022 in his office at the General Secretariat received Ambassador Hicham Fourati, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 January 2022 in his office at the General Secretariat received Ambassador Hicham Fourati, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC.

During the meeting, the Secretary General praised Tunisia’s pioneering role in the OIC and joint Islamic action.

Both sides discussed issues of common interest and how to enhance OIC-Tunisia relations.