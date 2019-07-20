Seized British-flagged Tanker Anchored Off Iran: Port Authority
Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:20 AM
A British-flagged tanker seized by Iran is now at anchor off the port of Bandar Abbas with all its crew aboard after colliding with a fishing boat, authorities said on Saturday
The Swedish-owned Stena Impero "collided with a fishing boat", said Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime organisation.
"This tanker has 23 crew and they are all on the ship" off Bandar Abbas, he told Fars news agency.