Seized British-flagged Tanker Anchored Off Iran: Port Authority

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

A British-flagged tanker seized by Iran is now at anchor off the port of Bandar Abbas with all its crew aboard after colliding with a fishing boat, authorities said on Saturday

The Swedish-owned Stena Impero "collided with a fishing boat", said Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime organisation.

The Swedish-owned Stena Impero "collided with a fishing boat", said Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime organisation.

"This tanker has 23 crew and they are all on the ship" off Bandar Abbas, he told Fars news agency.

