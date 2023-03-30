Senate Approves House-Passed Measure to End COVID National Emergency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The US Senate approved House-passed legislation to immediately end the COVID-19 national emergency.

The Senate on Wednesday passed the measure with a 68-23 vote, sending it to the White House.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in earlier remarks that President Joe Biden would not veto the resolution.

Biden previously planned to end the national emergency by May 11.

Former US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.