Senator Harris in First VP Nominee Speech Promises Justice Reform, Clean Energy Revolution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Senator Kamala Harris in her first formal appearance as Joe Biden's running mate said the two would root out systemic racism in the US justice system, fight climate change with a clean energy revolution and pass a new voting rights act if elected to the White House in November.

"We'll protect a women's right to make her own decisions about her own body, root out system racism in our justice system and pass a new voting rights act... that will ensure every voice is heard and every voice is counted," Harris said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

Harris said she and Biden will fight climate change with a clean energy revolution, bring back critical US supply chains, and build on the Affordable Care Act.

Harris also criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that it has led to the worst economic crisis in the United States since the Great Depression.

On Tuesday, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate made his long-awaited announcement that he selected Harris to be his running mate.